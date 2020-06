Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse triplex on a handsome land marked block steps from prospect park. There are 3 to 4 bedrooms 2 and a half baths large bedrooms a stunning kitchen that leads to terrace. the house is dripping with old world details including 6 decorative fireplaces.the house is in excellent condition. sunny high ceilings and ample closets round out this wonderful jewel of a home. $6,200 per month