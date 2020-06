Amenities

1/2 a month brokers fee.



This apartment couldn't be in a better location for anyone looking to move to Williamsburg.



You are located steps away from the L/G train at Lorimer street which can easily get you to Manhattan and Queens. You will be on Metropolitan Avenue which is located in the heart of Williamsburg. You have great restaurants like Zona Rosa and bars like Sugar-burg just a short walk from your doorstep. This apartment definitely wont last long.



*Steps away from the L/G train at Lorimer Street

*True living room space

*Separate kitchen

*Closet space

*Queen Sized bedroom

*Convenient location



*Reach out today for a virtual tour.