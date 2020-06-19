All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

590 Monroe Street

590 Monroe Street · (718) 210-4026
Location

590 Monroe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit TH · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FURNISHED Super sunny, fully renovated one bedroom garden level apartment with your own outdoor space. Hardwood floors, original details mixed with modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a washer/dryer separate room in unit. The unit has a huge front room measuring approx 11 18 feet. Great closet space and storage throughout the apartment. Large galley kitchen and separate laundry room. Located in Bed-Stuy on Monroe St. between Lewis and Stuyvesant avenue, take the J at Kosciusko Street or the A/C at Utica Avenue. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Monroe Street have any available units?
590 Monroe Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 590 Monroe Street have?
Some of 590 Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
590 Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 590 Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 590 Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 590 Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 590 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 590 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 590 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 590 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 590 Monroe Street has units with air conditioning.
