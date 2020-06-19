590 Monroe Street

Amenities

FURNISHED Super sunny, fully renovated one bedroom garden level apartment with your own outdoor space. Hardwood floors, original details mixed with modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a washer/dryer separate room in unit. The unit has a huge front room measuring approx 11 18 feet. Great closet space and storage throughout the apartment. Large galley kitchen and separate laundry room. Located in Bed-Stuy on Monroe St. between Lewis and Stuyvesant avenue, take the J at Kosciusko Street or the A/C at Utica Avenue. Sorry, no pets.