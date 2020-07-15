59 Livingston Street

Amenities

Brooklyn Heights classic prewar 2-bedroom apartment in full service elevator building. This corner apartment has an entrance foyer, large living room, over-sized windows and an elongated hallway leading to the bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms are spacious with double closets including extra storage above. The windowed kitchen has a dishwasher and the windowed bathroom has attractive penny tiling. This home is spacious and charming with original wood floors, frame moldings on the walls, 10' ceilings, and over-sized windows with 3 exposures.



Amenities include doorman, live-in super, landscaped courtyard garden, common laundry, bike storage, and a beautifully appointed lobby. This elegant building is just one block in from Court Street conveniences, seconds from Borough Hall express trains (2/3/4/5/R/A/C) and near all neighborhood attractions in Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.



Heat and Hot water included. Pets on approval. Square Footage is Approximate.