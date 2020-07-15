All apartments in Brooklyn
59 Livingston Street

Location

59 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$3,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Brooklyn Heights classic prewar 2-bedroom apartment in full service elevator building. This corner apartment has an entrance foyer, large living room, over-sized windows and an elongated hallway leading to the bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms are spacious with double closets including extra storage above. The windowed kitchen has a dishwasher and the windowed bathroom has attractive penny tiling. This home is spacious and charming with original wood floors, frame moldings on the walls, 10' ceilings, and over-sized windows with 3 exposures.

Amenities include doorman, live-in super, landscaped courtyard garden, common laundry, bike storage, and a beautifully appointed lobby. This elegant building is just one block in from Court Street conveniences, seconds from Borough Hall express trains (2/3/4/5/R/A/C) and near all neighborhood attractions in Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.

Heat and Hot water included. Pets on approval. Square Footage is Approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Livingston Street have any available units?
59 Livingston Street has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Livingston Street have?
Some of 59 Livingston Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Livingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 59 Livingston Street offer parking?
No, 59 Livingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Livingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 59 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Livingston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Livingston Street has units with air conditioning.
