All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 586 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
586 11th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

586 11th Street

586 11th Street · (917) 453-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

586 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Quintessential Private Brooklyn Townhouse Living with Large Private Garden.

This is the perfect Brownstone to rent in Park Slope. Located a stones throw from Prospect Park on leafy 11th street, this home has been immaculately restored over the past years to bring all the modern amenities to a Brooklyn brownstone.

Entering into the parlor floor into the skylit foyer, you are greeted by a classic double parlor. Complete with bay windows, pocket doors, high ceilings and restored hardwood floors. The front is currently set up as an office, but is easily used as a bedroom or a front parlor. The back of the floor has a wall of built-ins, and a sliding library ladder to reach those high shelves. This room also comprises the fill width of the home and has three south facing windows. It truly is the perfect formal parlor living room. This floor also has a full bath.

The garden floor, which also has a separate entrance under the stoop, houses the kitchen, dining and second living room. The living room is in the front and has a bay window overlooking the sidewalk. The dining room is in the middle, open to both the living room and kitchen, it has plenty of room to host those dinner parties or thanksgiving dinner. The kitchen looks south onto the garden and was lovingly restored with a large farm sink, stone counter tops and exposed beams, giving a true country kitchen feel in the middle of Brooklyn. Off the kitchen is the large south facing garden. Get your green thumb on in the large flower beds and get ready to entertain outdoors with plenty of space for tables and a grill.

The top floor of the home is where the bedrooms are. The master bedroom is in the front, with bay windows, a beautifully renovated master bath with a claw foot soaking tub and separate shower stall. There is also a giant walk in closet with an oversized built in, antique mirror. The back of the floor is split into two amply sized bedrooms, both south facing. There is also another bathroom on this floor.

The home is fully outfitted with central AC, as well as all the other modern amenities one might want. Available for a August 15th move in date(earlier move in date may be possible). Pets allowed upon approval.,Quintessential Brooklyn Townhouse Living.

This is the perfect Brownstone to rent in Park Slope. Located a stones throw from Prospect Park on leafy 11th street, this home has been immaculately restored over the past years to bring all the modern amenities to a Brooklyn brownstone.

Entering into the parlor floor into the skylit foyer, you are greeted by a classic double parlor. Complete with bay windows, pocket doors, high ceilings and restored hardwood floors. The front is currently set up as an office, but is easily used as a bedroom or a front parlor. The back of the floor has a wall of built-ins, and a sliding library ladder to reach those high shelves. This room also comprises the fill width of the home and has three south facing windows. It truly is the perfect formal parlor living room. This floor also has a full bath.

The garden floor, which also has a separate entrance under the stoop, houses the kitchen, dining and second living room. The living room is in the front and has a bay window overlooking the sidewalk. The dining room is in the middle, open to both the living room and kitchen, it has plenty of room to host those dinner parties or thanksgiving dinner. The kitchen looks south onto the garden and was lovingly restored with a large farm sink, stone counter tops and exposed beams, giving a true country kitchen feel in the middle of Brooklyn. Off the kitchen is the large south facing garden. Get your green thumb on in the large flower beds and get ready to entertain outdoors with plenty of space for tables and a grill.

The top floor of the home is where the bedrooms are. The master bedroom is in the front, with bay windows, a beautifully renovated master bath with a claw foot soaking tub and separate shower stall. There is also a giant walk in closet with an oversized built in, antique mirror. The back of the floor is split into two amply sized bedrooms, both south facing. There is also another bathroom on this floor.

The home is fully outfitted with central AC, as well as all the other modern amenities one might want. Available for a August 1st move in date(earlier move in date may be possible). Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 11th Street have any available units?
586 11th Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 586 11th Street have?
Some of 586 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
586 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 586 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 586 11th Street offer parking?
No, 586 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 586 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 586 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 11th Street have a pool?
No, 586 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 586 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 586 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 586 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 586 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 586 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 586 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 586 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity