Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

582 East 28th Street

582 East 28th Street · (917) 654-1829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

582 East 28th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Set on a quiet, tree lined block in the heart of Brooklyn. Take a peak inside this 2 bed parlor floor rental with a private modern landscaped yard and deck. This apartment is not to be missed - not a detail was overlooked in renovating this spacious apartment. With this ideal layout, you'll get the best of indoor/outdoor living! Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and The Brooklyn museum all approx. 10 minutes away.Featuring:Virtual Doorman / IntercomPrivate rear yard with awningWest Elm mid century lightingWide oak floors throughout Exposed brick Stacked full-size Samsung washer/dryerCentral split level A/CBlack stainless steel french door refrigeratorDishwasherRainfall shower-headBluetooth enabled smart vanity mirror, and more!*Net effective pricing - gross rent is $3,200 1 month free on 14 month lease*Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 East 28th Street have any available units?
582 East 28th Street has a unit available for $2,971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 582 East 28th Street have?
Some of 582 East 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
582 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 582 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 582 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 582 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 582 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 East 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 582 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 582 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 582 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 582 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 582 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 582 East 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 582 East 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
