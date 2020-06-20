582 East 28th Street

Amenities

Set on a quiet, tree lined block in the heart of Brooklyn. Take a peak inside this 2 bed parlor floor rental with a private modern landscaped yard and deck. This apartment is not to be missed - not a detail was overlooked in renovating this spacious apartment. With this ideal layout, you'll get the best of indoor/outdoor living! Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and The Brooklyn museum all approx. 10 minutes away.Featuring:Virtual Doorman / IntercomPrivate rear yard with awningWest Elm mid century lightingWide oak floors throughout Exposed brick Stacked full-size Samsung washer/dryerCentral split level A/CBlack stainless steel french door refrigeratorDishwasherRainfall shower-headBluetooth enabled smart vanity mirror, and more!*Net effective pricing - gross rent is $3,200 1 month free on 14 month lease*Pets are case by case