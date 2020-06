Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Move in Ready Bay Ridge. Brooklyn ,NY. Brand spankinng new for you and your boo! Beautifully renovated bright and airy two bedrooms one bathroom in the heart of Bay Ridge.Steps away from the R train and all major buses!Ideal for commuters to Manhattan.Close to Centyry 21,Tjmax and other shops and restaurants.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=11968081



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827468)