577 18th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Bright and airy 2 bedroom apartment in Windsor Terrace. The eat-in kitchen opens to a balcony with garden views, perfect for a small seating area to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or a peaceful work-from-home set up.

Great location, minutes to Prospect Park, the F Train, and Windsor Farms Market. Enjoy a stop at Daytime coffee and sandwich shop, or pick of a perfect slice of pizza from The Sicilian on your walk to the park.

Hardwood floors, generous closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, and dishwasher... this apartment has it all! Contact us today to schedule your virtual tour.