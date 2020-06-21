All apartments in Brooklyn
577 18th Street

577 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

577 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright and airy 2 bedroom apartment in Windsor Terrace. The eat-in kitchen opens to a balcony with garden views, perfect for a small seating area to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or a peaceful work-from-home set up.
Great location, minutes to Prospect Park, the F Train, and Windsor Farms Market. Enjoy a stop at Daytime coffee and sandwich shop, or pick of a perfect slice of pizza from The Sicilian on your walk to the park.
Hardwood floors, generous closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, and dishwasher... this apartment has it all! Contact us today to schedule your virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 18th Street have any available units?
577 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 577 18th Street have?
Some of 577 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
577 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 577 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 577 18th Street offer parking?
No, 577 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 577 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 18th Street have a pool?
No, 577 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 577 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 577 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 577 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 577 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 577 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 577 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
