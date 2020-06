Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

$1,000.00 Move-In Credit If You Act Before 6/1/20Apt is Fully Vacant to Show Safely and Will be Professionally Cleaned Highly coveted opportunity to make a duplex townhouse style apartment in prime Windsor Terrace your new home! You will be situated on a beautiful and treelined block that is in extremely close proximity to the F Train. Enjoy easy access to Prospect Park and take advantage of being in walking distance to prime Park Slope. As an extra bonus you will be zoned for the prestigious PS 154 school district.This large townhouse duplex is a convertible 2 bedroom. Both bedrooms are large enough to be furnished to your desires and are located on separate wings of the property for additional privacy. Closet space is plentiful as the unit enjoys many additional nooks to maximize storage. The apartment also gets a tremendous amount of natural light and features wooden floors throughout. The first floor also provides for a sectioned off work area that is great for a home office or den. Both levels feature full bathrooms.The lower level of the duplex features a very spacious and open room. This can be utilized as an additional third bedroom or makes a great lounge or recreational room for kids. This level also features its own full bathroom as well as your personal washer/dryer. The kitchen is quite large with an abundance of counter/cabinet space. It also features appliances to meet your modern needs like a dishwasher. You will also enjoy access to your very large and private backyard. Enjoy grilling on your private deck while providing tons of room for the kids to play.Do not miss this rare opportunity to make a duplex townhouse style apartment in one of the best most sought after sections of Brooklyn your new home!Call David for your personal tour.