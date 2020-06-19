575 Carlton Avenue

Amenities

Prospect Heights garden apartment located in prominent corner townhouse. Expansive and well maintained one bedroom apartment with galley kitchen and dining room alcove. Entire unit is well lit and provides ample closet and storage space. The kitchen has been periodically updated with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Pass through the ornate gate and garden to your private apartment entrance. Outdoor corner garden has enough space for foldable cafe style table and chair(s). VIDEO tour available, inquire within for link. Utilities included-electric, water, gas and WIFI internet!Unit will be painted and floors sanded prior to new arrival. No pets, please. Offered for rent in a coveted section of the Prospect Heights Historic District, the garden apartment is located in a Italianate Brownstone. The landmark property stands inimitable on Carlton Avenue and Bergen Street, accessible to mass transportation, Prospect Park and thriving commercial districts.