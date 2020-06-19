All apartments in Brooklyn
575 Carlton Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

575 Carlton Avenue

575 Carlton Avenue · (631) 807-9342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Prospect Heights garden apartment located in prominent corner townhouse. Expansive and well maintained one bedroom apartment with galley kitchen and dining room alcove. Entire unit is well lit and provides ample closet and storage space. The kitchen has been periodically updated with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Pass through the ornate gate and garden to your private apartment entrance. Outdoor corner garden has enough space for foldable cafe style table and chair(s). VIDEO tour available, inquire within for link. Utilities included-electric, water, gas and WIFI internet!Unit will be painted and floors sanded prior to new arrival. No pets, please. Offered for rent in a coveted section of the Prospect Heights Historic District, the garden apartment is located in a Italianate Brownstone. The landmark property stands inimitable on Carlton Avenue and Bergen Street, accessible to mass transportation, Prospect Park and thriving commercial districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
575 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 575 Carlton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
575 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
