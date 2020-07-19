574 Carroll Street

Amenities

Perfect Park Slope Location!



This charming one bedroom (approx 6'5"W X 11'5"L) features two south facing windows and closet can accommodate up to a queen sized bed.

In addition there is a bonus room (approx 7'W x 6'5'L) perfect for an office/den/nursery that has a south facing window and good size closet.



This sweet top floor apartment is flooded with sunlight light through (6) windows, hardwood floors throughout, renovated spacious bathroom with window and tub, renovated kitchen with ample counter space for meal prep, (3) closets, and wired for Verizon Fios.



**Dogs only 25lbs or less will be considered.

Heat & hot water included.



Located around the corner from the R train at Union Street and one stop to Atlantic/Barclay station with its 11 subway lines including the LIRR.



Enjoy all the fabulous restaurants and shops 5th Avenue has to offer, a short stroll to Whole Foods, Prospect Park and weekend farmers market.



This is a good one!

Available 7/6

**Broker Fee**