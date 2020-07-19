All apartments in Brooklyn
574 Carroll Street

574 Carroll Street · (646) 245-6005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

574 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Park Slope Location!

This charming one bedroom (approx 6'5"W X 11'5"L) features two south facing windows and closet can accommodate up to a queen sized bed.
In addition there is a bonus room (approx 7'W x 6'5'L) perfect for an office/den/nursery that has a south facing window and good size closet.

This sweet top floor apartment is flooded with sunlight light through (6) windows, hardwood floors throughout, renovated spacious bathroom with window and tub, renovated kitchen with ample counter space for meal prep, (3) closets, and wired for Verizon Fios.

**Dogs only 25lbs or less will be considered.
Heat & hot water included.

Located around the corner from the R train at Union Street and one stop to Atlantic/Barclay station with its 11 subway lines including the LIRR.

Enjoy all the fabulous restaurants and shops 5th Avenue has to offer, a short stroll to Whole Foods, Prospect Park and weekend farmers market.

This is a good one!
Available 7/6
**Broker Fee**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Carroll Street have any available units?
574 Carroll Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 574 Carroll Street have?
Some of 574 Carroll Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
574 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 574 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 574 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 574 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 574 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 574 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
