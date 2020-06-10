All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 573 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
573 6th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

573 6th Street

573 6th Street · (917) 674-8202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

573 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual tour available upon request for this fully renovated, top floor one-bedroom with it's own washer/ dryer just a block from Prospect Park. The kitchen is supreme with a dishwasher, five-burner gas stove, mounted microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The front-loading washer and dryer (vented) are full-size. The open layout provides two exposures, North and East, and the living room has space for a small dining table. There are two closets, one in the hallway and one in the bedroom, plus a built-in linen closet in the bathroom. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed comfortably. Located just one block to Prospect Park and three short blocks to the F/G trains. Pets are permitted on approval with a limit of 20 pounds for dogs. Available now!,Fully renovated top floor one bedroom apartment in a beautiful 16 unit limestone walk-up just a block from Prospect Park. Enjoy the convenience of having an in-unit front-loading LG washer & vented gas dryer. The fantastic open kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and full-size gas stove with a 5 burner range, and white quartz countertops. There is space for a small dining table in the living room, there is a coat closet in the entry hallway and extra storage space in the windowed bathroom. The bedroom can accommodate a king-size bed and the bathroom. Just three short blocks from the F/G subway with many shops and restaurants close by. Available July 1st and pets are permitted on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 6th Street have any available units?
573 6th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 573 6th Street have?
Some of 573 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
573 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 573 6th Street offer parking?
No, 573 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 573 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 6th Street have a pool?
No, 573 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 573 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 573 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 573 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 573 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 573 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity