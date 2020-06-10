573 6th Street

Amenities
Virtual tour available upon request for this fully renovated, top floor one-bedroom with it's own washer/ dryer just a block from Prospect Park. The kitchen is supreme with a dishwasher, five-burner gas stove, mounted microwave and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The front-loading washer and dryer (vented) are full-size. The open layout provides two exposures, North and East, and the living room has space for a small dining table. There are two closets, one in the hallway and one in the bedroom, plus a built-in linen closet in the bathroom. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed comfortably. Located just one block to Prospect Park and three short blocks to the F/G trains. Pets are permitted on approval with a limit of 20 pounds for dogs. Available now!,Fully renovated top floor one bedroom apartment in a beautiful 16 unit limestone walk-up just a block from Prospect Park. Enjoy the convenience of having an in-unit front-loading LG washer & vented gas dryer. The fantastic open kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and full-size gas stove with a 5 burner range, and white quartz countertops. There is space for a small dining table in the living room, there is a coat closet in the entry hallway and extra storage space in the windowed bathroom. The bedroom can accommodate a king-size bed and the bathroom. Just three short blocks from the F/G subway with many shops and restaurants close by. Available July 1st and pets are permitted on approval.