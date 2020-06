Amenities

572 Myrtle Avenue is a brand new renovation featuring custom kitchen with huge quartz island and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, and custom details throughout. The bathroom has large format grey porcelain tile with custom shower glass and a hidden drain. The entire home has brand new hardwood floors and is painted in a soothing grey color and best of all there are 5 closets throughout the apartment including a linen closet and pantry closet. Bedrooms are equally sized and each have large closets. The building also features Central heat/AC and a video intercom system. Located just steps from Pratt Institute and a short walk to the G subway line at Classon Avenue. This section of Myrtle Avenue has exploded with new retail including a charming new cafe right next door and a new brick oven pizza place set to open this Summer.