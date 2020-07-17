All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
564 5th Street
564 5th Street

564 5th Street · (718) 832-4191
Location

564 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/yx0siBKLKC0Usable as a four-bedroom, is used as a three-bedroom with separate living-room, dining-room and kitchen. Discounted rent of $6400 for a July 15th lease, $6650 for an August 1st lease (previous leases have paid $7300).Elegantly renovated home filled with light, just 1/2 block from Prospect Park and with access to enormous roof-deck with view of city skyline. Step inside this landmark limestone building and be awed by the love and detail that went into designing this generous three bedroom, two bathroom home with full separate living room, dining room and kitchen.Apartment interior is 1686sf, plus additional 85sf storage room in basement, plus a shared 1300sf roof (586sf front roof for regular use, back roof cabana used by owner but available by permission to tenants for events/occasions).Solid teak floors throughout, solid wood baseboards, window and door casings, restored original pocket doors, and new double-glazed windows. The unit has central heat and air system with new boiler and HVAC system in building, WASHER/DRYER, recessed lighting, sound absorptive layer at the subfloor to minimize sound transmission, modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances and a natural stone backsplash. Each of the 2 full baths feature dual flush, water saving TOTO toilets, teak cabinets, modern freestanding soaking tub in master bath, brushed nickel Kohler faucets and marble tile and vanity tops. In addition, there is a shared roof deck with incredible views of the Manhattan skyline, and basement storage. Incredible details include restoration of entry foyer to include the mirror and carved wood built-in bench, original plaster, and exposed brick wall. Pets on approval. Second floor apartment, please note there is built in closet space in the smaller bedrooms not shown on floorplan, a basement storage room that comes with apartment, and stroller storage in foyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 5th Street have any available units?
564 5th Street has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 5th Street have?
Some of 564 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
564 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 564 5th Street offer parking?
No, 564 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 564 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 5th Street have a pool?
No, 564 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 564 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 564 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 564 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 564 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
