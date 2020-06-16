All apartments in Brooklyn
552 1st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

552 1st Street

552 1st Street · (917) 207-1994
Location

552 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn charm meets turn of the century romance with all the modern conveniences of today. This timelessly elegant Edwardian limestone townhome, just half a block off Prospect Park, transports you to a different time. Greeted by understated luxury at every corner and effortlessly drowning out the 'noise' of the world, this townhome reminds us of the world's true luxuries- space, convenience and original, one of a kind design.

Grand proportions await in this spacious 21 foot wide property with a center staircase. The parlor floor entry with custom Moroccan mosaic tile floor sets the tone that every detail was considered in this special home. Thoughtfully designed and furnished by Andrea Mazur Interior Designs, this home exudes elegance. This entire home is highlighted with amazing original and restored woodwork and mouldings, stunning designer lighting, custom window treatments and beautifully designed furnishings and finishes throughout.

The gorgeous entry ushers you into the inviting formal living room with large windows and the first of many statement light fixtures. The cozy sitting area in front of the fireplace leads to a grand dining room, perfect for entertaining. The spacious chef's kitchen is simply a dream. Feel the warmth from the light streaming in from the huge windows and skylighlights. Special features include the La Cornue range and oven with copper vented hood, additional double Miele speed oven and steam oven, dramatic lavastone island, custom cabinetry with integrated sub-zero refrigerator and additional refrigerated beverage drawers, Bosch dishwasher, wine fridge, and the picture perfect kitchen seating area with custom cabinetry. A door leads to a deck with a gas grill and stairs down to the delightfully designed garden, ready for hosting barbeques.

Ascend the striking staircase and pass a lovely powder room as you head to the master floor with a large beautifully designed master bedroom with custom lighting, furniture, and statement wallpaper. A wall of glass opens to a private furnished patio for relaxing in the sun. The en-suite master bath is breathtaking with custom Mosaic House tilework and Waterworks brass finishes. The huge walk-in closet will keep your entire wardrobe organized. There is also an expansive den/library with multiple sitting areas including a charming built in window seat. A working gas fireplace and custom bookcases finish this restful space.

Upstairs, two more substantial sized bedrooms and a third smaller bedroom provide various options for residents. An extra large custom designed walk-through closet connects the two large rooms. A gorgeous Ann Sachs tiled bathroom has a Waterworks double vanity and deep soaking tub. This floor is completed with a large laundry room with utility sink and storage.

There is another entrance to the home on the garden level with a tiled mudroom entry. Behind pocket doors is a contained guest suite with beautiful marble and encaustic mosaic tile full bathroom. Head back to the custom home office area and the music room with sound attenuation so you can rock out! In the back of the garden level there is a comfortable TV room that leads out to the jewel of a garden.

This spectacular home is wired for security with a video intercom and there is a Sonos sound system throughout.

Come see all the additional details that make this home so special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 1st Street have any available units?
552 1st Street has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 552 1st Street have?
Some of 552 1st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
552 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 552 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 552 1st Street offer parking?
No, 552 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 552 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 1st Street have a pool?
No, 552 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 552 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 552 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 552 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
