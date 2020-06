Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Bright and airy three bedroom one full bath apartment with beaming hardwood floors and brand new kitchen and bathroom. This unit has exposed brick throughout and floor to ceiling windows make the space both airy and comfortable. This unit is close to Industry City, 55th street ferry to NYC and a block away from the N and R trains. This home has central air/Heat making it comfortable in all weather conditions.