546 MacDonough Street

We have a fantastic one-bedroom apartment with front yard access in Bed Stuy available to rent as soon as possible!



The kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, and white appliances, which include a washer and dryer.



There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit. A decorative fireplace, pocket shutters, and a private entrance into a charming living room is included. All utilities are included in the rent.



All of this is steps to the A/C train at Ralph Avenue and J train at Halsey, Saratoga Park, neighborhood spots such as Saraghina, Casablanca.



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!