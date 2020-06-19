All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

546 MacDonough Street

546 Macdonough Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
We have a fantastic one-bedroom apartment with front yard access in Bed Stuy available to rent as soon as possible!

The kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, and white appliances, which include a washer and dryer.

There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit. A decorative fireplace, pocket shutters, and a private entrance into a charming living room is included. All utilities are included in the rent.

All of this is steps to the A/C train at Ralph Avenue and J train at Halsey, Saratoga Park, neighborhood spots such as Saraghina, Casablanca.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 MacDonough Street have any available units?
546 MacDonough Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 546 MacDonough Street have?
Some of 546 MacDonough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 MacDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 MacDonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 MacDonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 546 MacDonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 546 MacDonough Street offer parking?
No, 546 MacDonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 546 MacDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 MacDonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 MacDonough Street have a pool?
No, 546 MacDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 MacDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 546 MacDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 MacDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 MacDonough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 MacDonough Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 MacDonough Street has units with air conditioning.
