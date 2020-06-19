All apartments in Brooklyn
545 85th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

545 85th Street

545 85th Street · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 85th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large 1 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Nestled in the heart of Bay Ridge is 545 85th Street, a beautiful pre war building only two blocks away from the R train 86 Street subway station. Around the corner is 5th Avenue, where neighborhood tenants enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Brooklyn. Enjoy scenic views of New York bay at local parks like Shore Park and Parkway, Narrows Botanical Garden or Owl's Head Park. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 85th Street have any available units?
545 85th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 545 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 545 85th Street offer parking?
No, 545 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 545 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 85th Street have a pool?
No, 545 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 545 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
