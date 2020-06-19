Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Nestled in the heart of Bay Ridge is 545 85th Street, a beautiful pre war building only two blocks away from the R train 86 Street subway station. Around the corner is 5th Avenue, where neighborhood tenants enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Brooklyn. Enjoy scenic views of New York bay at local parks like Shore Park and Parkway, Narrows Botanical Garden or Owl's Head Park. Pets welcome!