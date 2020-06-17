All apartments in Brooklyn
54 Orange Street
54 Orange St · (718) 765-3723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Orange St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
This is a lovely 3rd floor studio with views over the gardens of Plymouth Church on Orange Street. The living area is spacious with newly sanded and varnished floors and has built-in a/c. There is excellent closet space. There is a small separate kitchen with quartz countertop, white shaker-style cabinets- no dishwasher. The bathroom is renovated with white tiles, full tub and vanity.The building has a live-in super, laundry facilities, elevator, and a shared backyard surrounded by tall trees. Heat + hot water are included in rent. No coop application necessary.Great landlady! Very close to A,C,2,3 trains to many bars, restaurants and food stores, and to the stunning views of the East Bay and Manhattan from the Promenade. July 1st start date. Sorry, NO PETS in this unit. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Orange Street have any available units?
54 Orange Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Orange Street have?
Some of 54 Orange Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Orange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 54 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 54 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 54 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 54 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Orange Street has units with air conditioning.
