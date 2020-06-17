54 Orange Street

Amenities

This is a lovely 3rd floor studio with views over the gardens of Plymouth Church on Orange Street. The living area is spacious with newly sanded and varnished floors and has built-in a/c. There is excellent closet space. There is a small separate kitchen with quartz countertop, white shaker-style cabinets- no dishwasher. The bathroom is renovated with white tiles, full tub and vanity.The building has a live-in super, laundry facilities, elevator, and a shared backyard surrounded by tall trees. Heat + hot water are included in rent. No coop application necessary.Great landlady! Very close to A,C,2,3 trains to many bars, restaurants and food stores, and to the stunning views of the East Bay and Manhattan from the Promenade. July 1st start date. Sorry, NO PETS in this unit. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE