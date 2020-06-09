539 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 Br parlor floor through Apt in a historic wood-frame clapboard house! Prime Bed-Stuyhalf block to G train, and all the hip restaurants, cafes, and bars that Bed-Stuy/Clinton Hill have to offer! Original wood plank floors, 12 ft ceilings, sunny living room, modern kitchen with dishwasher, three separate bedrooms (one large, one medium size, and one small), modern bathroom with glass shower. Washer/Dryer in the building! Heat and hot water included. Access to beautiful landscaped shared garden. Available immediately. Cats and dogs OK.