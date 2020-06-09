All apartments in Brooklyn
539 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

539 Lafayette Avenue

539 Lafayette Avenue · (212) 381-6509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Br parlor floor through Apt in a historic wood-frame clapboard house! Prime Bed-Stuyhalf block to G train, and all the hip restaurants, cafes, and bars that Bed-Stuy/Clinton Hill have to offer! Original wood plank floors, 12 ft ceilings, sunny living room, modern kitchen with dishwasher, three separate bedrooms (one large, one medium size, and one small), modern bathroom with glass shower. Washer/Dryer in the building! Heat and hot water included. Access to beautiful landscaped shared garden. Available immediately. Cats and dogs OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
539 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 539 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 539 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
