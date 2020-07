Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to517 Hancock St Brand NEW 3 Bed Floor Thru of a magnificently restored Brownstone with Stunning Finishes and Laundry In Unit! NO FEEFeaturing a open concept living room with a modern white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and Quartz counters. Hardwood oak floors, tall ceilings, and large windows provide a bright & airy feel. Other features include Central Air Conditioning and IN-UNIT laundry. The large bedrooms each feature full size deep closets and bright double-pane windows flooding the bedrooms with sunlight. FEATURES:Grand Tall CeilingsCentral Air with Seem-less Heat and AC ControlFull Size Deep ClosetsWasher and Dryer IN-UNITDishwasherDeep Soaking Tub with Marble FloorsVirtual Assistant Security IntercomCats on approvalGuarantors allowed*Stock photos of a similar apt.