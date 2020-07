Amenities

516 4th Ave #1L, Brooklyn, NY 11215- <br> <br> An excellently finished 3 bedroom Park Slope apartment for rent with all the trimmings... And what a bargain! Stainless steel and granite kitchen with dishwasher. Washer dryer and BIG linen closet. Great living space with tons of natural light. Exposed brick and wood accents. Video intercom and CCTV cameras for added security, large rear yard for some fresh air AND FREE storage lockers in the basement. Don't forget the LATCH system which allows you to remotely open the front door with your cell phone. Lots of extras in this amazing Brooklyn home! Call to view this offering today.