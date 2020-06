Amenities

Available for July 1st this sunny and large three bedroom in Williamsburg is centrally located to all the neighborhood offerings. Enter the unit to a nice size living area with exposed bricks walls. Renovated bathroom and kitchen. Two bedrooms are large enough for queen beds and third can fit a king. Eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Sorry no pets or washer/dryer. Tenants controls heat. FEE apartment.