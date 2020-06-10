All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 51 Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
51 Jay Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

51 Jay Street

51 Jay Street · (212) 381-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

51 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
yoga
Designed by acclaimed architecture firm ODA, 51 Jay Street sets a new standard for living in DUMBO. Intensive study went into creating this duplex loft that is both elegantly proportioned and highly functional, a rare combination in warehouse conversions. Looking out over Dumbo's historic streets, this duplex residence is spread over two spacious levels and is loft living at its finest. In a nod to the charm of its industrial roots, the living rooms feature dramatic, double-height ceilings, expansive casement windows, and oak herringbone floors. Bedrooms on the second floor showcase blackened steel frame, wire-mesh windows that open out into the loft living room.

Every detail throughout this duplex speaks of expert craftsmanship and fine materials that exude the industrial charm of the building. Oversized kitchens include dramatic custom cabinetry by Aster Cucine, La Rochelle Gris marble slab countertops, and a suite of Gaggenau appliances. Luxuriously appointed master bathrooms feature lacquered dark brown vanities with copper detailing, walnut brown marble flooring, and a glass-enclosed wet room with walk-in shower and soaking tub.

The same level of design and attention to detail can be found throughout the impressive amenities at 51 Jay. A double-height, attended lobby features polished concrete flooring with steel tracks inspired by the original rails that carried goods through the building. At the heart of 51 Jay Street is a private courtyard garden that redefines the idea of nature in the city. This urban sanctuary, designed by Steven Yavanian, is a shared visual amenity that creates an immersive atmosphere of wilderness through lush plantings and natural materials. The expansive rooftop terrace is outfitted with several areas for entertaining or relaxing, including an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and outdoor showers. An additional floor of amenities includes a fitness center with yoga room, residents' lounge, children's playroom, bicycle storage, resident storage, pet washing and grooming station and a large capacity laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Jay Street have any available units?
51 Jay Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Jay Street have?
Some of 51 Jay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Jay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Jay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Jay Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 Jay Street offer parking?
No, 51 Jay Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 51 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Jay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 51 Jay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity