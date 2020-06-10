Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym yoga clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby yoga

Designed by acclaimed architecture firm ODA, 51 Jay Street sets a new standard for living in DUMBO. Intensive study went into creating this duplex loft that is both elegantly proportioned and highly functional, a rare combination in warehouse conversions. Looking out over Dumbo's historic streets, this duplex residence is spread over two spacious levels and is loft living at its finest. In a nod to the charm of its industrial roots, the living rooms feature dramatic, double-height ceilings, expansive casement windows, and oak herringbone floors. Bedrooms on the second floor showcase blackened steel frame, wire-mesh windows that open out into the loft living room.



Every detail throughout this duplex speaks of expert craftsmanship and fine materials that exude the industrial charm of the building. Oversized kitchens include dramatic custom cabinetry by Aster Cucine, La Rochelle Gris marble slab countertops, and a suite of Gaggenau appliances. Luxuriously appointed master bathrooms feature lacquered dark brown vanities with copper detailing, walnut brown marble flooring, and a glass-enclosed wet room with walk-in shower and soaking tub.



The same level of design and attention to detail can be found throughout the impressive amenities at 51 Jay. A double-height, attended lobby features polished concrete flooring with steel tracks inspired by the original rails that carried goods through the building. At the heart of 51 Jay Street is a private courtyard garden that redefines the idea of nature in the city. This urban sanctuary, designed by Steven Yavanian, is a shared visual amenity that creates an immersive atmosphere of wilderness through lush plantings and natural materials. The expansive rooftop terrace is outfitted with several areas for entertaining or relaxing, including an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and outdoor showers. An additional floor of amenities includes a fitness center with yoga room, residents' lounge, children's playroom, bicycle storage, resident storage, pet washing and grooming station and a large capacity laundry room.