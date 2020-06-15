501 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this renovated 2 bed 1 bath 1st floor unit located less than a minute from beautiful Prospect Park. Both bedrooms are found in the rear of the unit, allowing for ultimate quiet. From the master bedroom, enter outside to your own private backyard. Stainless steel eat-in-kitchen boats granite counter tops as well as dishwasher. In-unit laundry, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. Pets allowed. AMAZING landlord! Available for June 15th....possibly June 1st. *Virtual Showing Available*