Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

501 12th Street

501 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this renovated 2 bed 1 bath 1st floor unit located less than a minute from beautiful Prospect Park. Both bedrooms are found in the rear of the unit, allowing for ultimate quiet. From the master bedroom, enter outside to your own private backyard. Stainless steel eat-in-kitchen boats granite counter tops as well as dishwasher. In-unit laundry, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. Pets allowed. AMAZING landlord! Available for June 15th....possibly June 1st. *Virtual Showing Available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 12th Street have any available units?
501 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 501 12th Street have?
Some of 501 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 12th Street offer parking?
No, 501 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 12th Street have a pool?
No, 501 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
