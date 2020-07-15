All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

500 Metropolitan Ave

500 Metropolitan Ave · (212) 753-7702
Location

500 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PHB · Avail. now

$3,430

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
? Washer Dryer In Unit
? Queen Sized Bedroom
? 14th floor Penthouse w/ unobstructed views

Welcome to the residences at 500 Met; the areas most upscale and exciting new destination has arrived. Some will check in; you can move into boutique luxury. Situated above the new hotel and located at the epicenter of Williamsburg; where East meets West and North meets South. The modern residences at 500 Met provide you with an effortless and elegant lifestyle.

Stunning state of the art finishes start with the living areas, defined by wall-to-wall satin oak floors and completely integrated kitchens blending seamlessly with floor-to-ceiling glass that, in most homes, looks out onto private terraces. Residences boast generous-sized bedrooms while sexy and sleek define the bathrooms featuring marble colored wet walls and matte black porcelain mosaic floors with black framed mirrors with storage vanities. The kitchens include stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, and imported customized cabinetry. Central air and heat mean no obstructions to the panorama that is New York City.Enjoy the Manhattan skyline as the sun sets west or take in the charming rooftops of Brooklyn each morning.

Here you can truly have it all- Equidistant from McCarren Park, the waterfront or the Northside all whims are possible. The G and the L train are literally outside your door, and its a quick trip seven blocks to the J and the M. Be the first to move in where its all happening next.

*Rent advertised is net effective Gross rent $3575
*Building entrance located at 491 Keap Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have any available units?
500 Metropolitan Ave has a unit available for $3,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Metropolitan Ave have?
Some of 500 Metropolitan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Metropolitan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 Metropolitan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Metropolitan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 Metropolitan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 500 Metropolitan Ave offers parking.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Metropolitan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 500 Metropolitan Ave has a pool.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 Metropolitan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Metropolitan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Metropolitan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Metropolitan Ave has units with air conditioning.
