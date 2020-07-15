500 Metropolitan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

? Washer Dryer In Unit

? Queen Sized Bedroom

? 14th floor Penthouse w/ unobstructed views



Welcome to the residences at 500 Met; the areas most upscale and exciting new destination has arrived. Some will check in; you can move into boutique luxury. Situated above the new hotel and located at the epicenter of Williamsburg; where East meets West and North meets South. The modern residences at 500 Met provide you with an effortless and elegant lifestyle.



Stunning state of the art finishes start with the living areas, defined by wall-to-wall satin oak floors and completely integrated kitchens blending seamlessly with floor-to-ceiling glass that, in most homes, looks out onto private terraces. Residences boast generous-sized bedrooms while sexy and sleek define the bathrooms featuring marble colored wet walls and matte black porcelain mosaic floors with black framed mirrors with storage vanities. The kitchens include stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, and imported customized cabinetry. Central air and heat mean no obstructions to the panorama that is New York City.Enjoy the Manhattan skyline as the sun sets west or take in the charming rooftops of Brooklyn each morning.



Here you can truly have it all- Equidistant from McCarren Park, the waterfront or the Northside all whims are possible. The G and the L train are literally outside your door, and its a quick trip seven blocks to the J and the M. Be the first to move in where its all happening next.



*Rent advertised is net effective Gross rent $3575

*Building entrance located at 491 Keap Street