Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
50 Plaza St E
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 AM

50 Plaza St E

50 Plaza Street East · (917) 365-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Plaza Street East, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Rare large apartment in one of Plaza Street's most desirable elevator prewar buildings. This wonderful home has Three huge bedroom, and a Fourth bedroom that can fit a queen sized bed and has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit features 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors and lovely prewar style such as high ceilings, large windows, windowed bathroom and good closet space. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space. The living area is flooded with sunlight.

This beautifully maintained building has a live-in super, doorman, bike storage and is literally steps away from transportation, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Public Library and lots of other amenities. This is a very special apartment that you don't want to miss.

Features:
Located away from the street noise
Dishwasher
Laundry in the Building,
Door Man Building Elevator Building Near lots of shopping and transportation Perfect sharing and family
Directly Across from PROSPECT PARK on GRAND ARMY PLAZA

4 separate bedrooms not sharing a wall, 3 Full bathrooms, enclosed kitchen, Crown Molding and Oak Parquet Floors, Ceramic Tiles, Good Closet Space, 11ft High Ceilings, Bright and Sunny Lots of Light in the apartment, excellent counter and cabinet space. Many closet spaces. Heat and Hot Water included

1 small street away from the 2,3 trains at the Grand Army plaza station or two streets away from the B,Q trains at the 7th Street Station!

Pets ok
Guarantors OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Plaza St E have any available units?
50 Plaza St E has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Plaza St E have?
Some of 50 Plaza St E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Plaza St E currently offering any rent specials?
50 Plaza St E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Plaza St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Plaza St E is pet friendly.
Does 50 Plaza St E offer parking?
No, 50 Plaza St E does not offer parking.
Does 50 Plaza St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Plaza St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Plaza St E have a pool?
No, 50 Plaza St E does not have a pool.
Does 50 Plaza St E have accessible units?
No, 50 Plaza St E does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Plaza St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Plaza St E has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Plaza St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Plaza St E does not have units with air conditioning.
