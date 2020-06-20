50 Plaza St E

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bike storage

Rare large apartment in one of Plaza Street's most desirable elevator prewar buildings. This wonderful home has Three huge bedroom, and a Fourth bedroom that can fit a queen sized bed and has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit features 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors and lovely prewar style such as high ceilings, large windows, windowed bathroom and good closet space. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space. The living area is flooded with sunlight.



This beautifully maintained building has a live-in super, doorman, bike storage and is literally steps away from transportation, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Public Library and lots of other amenities. This is a very special apartment that you don't want to miss.



Features:

Located away from the street noise

Dishwasher

Laundry in the Building,

Door Man Building Elevator Building Near lots of shopping and transportation Perfect sharing and family

Directly Across from PROSPECT PARK on GRAND ARMY PLAZA



4 separate bedrooms not sharing a wall, 3 Full bathrooms, enclosed kitchen, Crown Molding and Oak Parquet Floors, Ceramic Tiles, Good Closet Space, 11ft High Ceilings, Bright and Sunny Lots of Light in the apartment, excellent counter and cabinet space. Many closet spaces. Heat and Hot Water included



1 small street away from the 2,3 trains at the Grand Army plaza station or two streets away from the B,Q trains at the 7th Street Station!



Pets ok

Guarantors OK.