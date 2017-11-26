All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

5 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Studio

Unit E2 · Avail. now

$2,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This RENOVATED JUNIOR ONE-BEDROOM apartment is located in a beautiful brownstone next to Fort Greene park. The unit receives great natural light and features a sky light, NEW kitchen countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. HEAT and HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. By all train lines at Atlantic Terminal (N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, Long Island Rail Road), the C & G. This is your opportunity to enjoy everything Fort Greene has to offer including the weekly farmers market, Brooklyn Academy of Music, coffee shops and great restaurants such as Colonia Verde, Miss Ada, Evelina, Walter's, Habana Outpost, Pequena and more. Located by Wholefoods 365, the Apple store and Trader Joe's, Target, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Dekalb Market. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 South Oxford Street have any available units?
5 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 5 South Oxford Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 South Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 5 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
