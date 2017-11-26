5 South Oxford Street

Amenities

This RENOVATED JUNIOR ONE-BEDROOM apartment is located in a beautiful brownstone next to Fort Greene park. The unit receives great natural light and features a sky light, NEW kitchen countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. HEAT and HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. By all train lines at Atlantic Terminal (N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, Long Island Rail Road), the C & G. This is your opportunity to enjoy everything Fort Greene has to offer including the weekly farmers market, Brooklyn Academy of Music, coffee shops and great restaurants such as Colonia Verde, Miss Ada, Evelina, Walter's, Habana Outpost, Pequena and more. Located by Wholefoods 365, the Apple store and Trader Joe's, Target, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Dekalb Market. Welcome home!