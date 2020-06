Amenities

SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY ***5 Monroe Place Residence 4, simply put is the quintissential Brooklyn Heights 2BR encompassing the entire floor in a 25' wide Brownstone. This prestigious Monroe Place address offers generous living space with enormous casement windows overlooking the park, hi ceilings plus working fireplace. Must-see. 5/1 or 6/1 move in. Pets not preferred, but considered. We will consider one free month as a form of fee reduction for direct clients.