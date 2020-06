Amenities

Newly renovated studio apartment with walking in vestibule, brand new kitchen including quartz stone countertop, glass backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, two large closets (one semi walk-in), high ceilings, new hardwood wood floors, and windowed bathroom with full bathtub.Located on the ground level in the rear of the building (quiet) in an elevator building with live-in super, literally steps to the C train at Clinton-Washington. Norris10206