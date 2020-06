Amenities

Cozy first floor pre-war 1BR in Boerum Hill. Open concept kitchen and living room. Spacious bedroom with a wall of closets at one end. Laundromat around the corner. Close to Smith St dining and nightlife. Easy access to Bergen St, Nevins St, Atlantic-Barclays, and Hoyt-Schermerhorn trains. Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no pets allowed. **VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.**