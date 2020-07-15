483 Hancock Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new pristine brand newly gut-renovated luxury 2 bedrooms, 1 bath in the heart of historic Bed-Stuy. This spacious, contemporary, and luxurious 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment spans a spacious 700 sqft with plenty of storage. White oak hardwood floors married with high-end stainless steel designer appliances Bertazzoni Gas stove, hood and microwave, Bosch dishwasher and Washer/Dryer make this brand new 2/1 a must-see. Also featured are central a/c & heat, custom blinds, and intercom. Both the southern and northern exposures with an open concept living/dining area lend itself to lots of natural light and a glimmer of city views. All bedrooms have ample closet space and great light. All your neighborhood favorites are within walking distance: Saraghina's restaurant and Bakery, Oaxaca, Peaches on Lewis, Natural foods grocery stores, Barb's Bar, Tepache, and L'Antagoniste. Utica Avenue A/C line is just a 6-minute walk away. Did I mention NO FEE?