Brooklyn, NY
483 Hancock Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

483 Hancock Street

483 Hancock Street · (917) 304-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE for tenants, brokers CYOF!

Welcome to your new pristine brand newly gut-renovated luxury 2 bedrooms, 1 bath in the heart of historic Bed-Stuy. This spacious, contemporary, and luxurious 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment spans a spacious 700 sqft with plenty of storage. White oak hardwood floors married with high-end stainless steel designer appliances Bertazzoni Gas stove, hood and microwave, Bosch dishwasher and Washer/Dryer make this brand new 2/1 a must-see. Also featured are central a/c & heat, custom blinds, and intercom. Both the southern and northern exposures with an open concept living/dining area lend itself to lots of natural light and a glimmer of city views. All bedrooms have ample closet space and great light. All your neighborhood favorites are within walking distance: Saraghina's restaurant and Bakery, Oaxaca, Peaches on Lewis, Natural foods grocery stores, Barb's Bar, Tepache, and L'Antagoniste. Utica Avenue A/C line is just a 6-minute walk away. Did I mention NO FEE?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Hancock Street have any available units?
483 Hancock Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 483 Hancock Street have?
Some of 483 Hancock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
483 Hancock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 483 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 483 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 483 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 483 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Hancock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 483 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 483 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 483 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Hancock Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 483 Hancock Street has units with air conditioning.
