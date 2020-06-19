All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 475 E 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
475 E 8th St
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:40 AM

475 E 8th St

475 E 8th St · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

475 E 8th St, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
media room
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/hvecusp3QtM

This apartment has undergone a complete gut renovation. It is a brand new, top floor, 1 bedroom place with a private balcony and a rooftop.
Perfect for those lazy summer hangouts with friends and gorgeous sunsets.

Key Features:
- Short walk to Q train at Cortelyou Rd, or F train at Ditmas Av
- Oversized windows let in great natural light
- Good closet space
- 2 separate entrances into the apartment
- Private balcony on one side, a shared rooftop on another side (can be separated)
- Modern appliances
- Central air/heat
- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College
- The surrounding area has various shopping, dining, convenience store options
- Pets are case by case

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- Floor Through

Building Features:
- Elevator
- Parking garage
- Restaurants nearby
- Transportation nearby

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- South Facing
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5548009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 E 8th St have any available units?
475 E 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 475 E 8th St have?
Some of 475 E 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 E 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
475 E 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 E 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 E 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 475 E 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 475 E 8th St does offer parking.
Does 475 E 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 E 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 E 8th St have a pool?
No, 475 E 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 475 E 8th St have accessible units?
No, 475 E 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 475 E 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 E 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 E 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 E 8th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 475 E 8th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity