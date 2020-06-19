475 E 8th St

Amenities

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/hvecusp3QtM



This apartment has undergone a complete gut renovation. It is a brand new, top floor, 1 bedroom place with a private balcony and a rooftop.

Perfect for those lazy summer hangouts with friends and gorgeous sunsets.



Key Features:

- Short walk to Q train at Cortelyou Rd, or F train at Ditmas Av

- Oversized windows let in great natural light

- Good closet space

- 2 separate entrances into the apartment

- Private balcony on one side, a shared rooftop on another side (can be separated)

- Modern appliances

- Central air/heat

- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College

- The surrounding area has various shopping, dining, convenience store options

- Pets are case by case



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience

- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app

- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app



Need To Know:

- Floor Through



Building Features:

- Elevator

- Parking garage

- Restaurants nearby

- Transportation nearby



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Queen size br

- South Facing

- Stainless steel appliances

- Balcony in Unit

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Natural Light



No Pets Allowed



