475 E 8th St

This apartment has undergone a complete gut renovation. It is a brand new, top floor, 1 bedroom place with a private balcony and a rooftop.
Perfect for those lazy summer hangouts with friends and gorgeous sunsets.
Key Features:
- Short walk to Q train at Cortelyou Rd, or F train at Ditmas Av
- Oversized windows let in great natural light
- Good closet space
- 2 separate entrances into the apartment
- Private balcony on one side, a shared rooftop on another side (can be separated)
- Modern appliances
- Central air/heat
- Short distance to Kings Theater, Prospect Park and Brooklyn College
- The surrounding area has various shopping, dining, convenience store options
- Pets are case by case
Need To Know:
- Floor Through
Building Features:
- Elevator
- Parking garage
- Restaurants nearby
- Transportation nearby
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- South Facing
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
