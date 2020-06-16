47 Conselyea

Amenities

rent controlled pool air conditioning doorman extra storage

For a video tour go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn

This large rent stabilized 2-bedroom with generously sized living room is just 1 block away from the Lorimer L and G trains.

Brand new in-wall air conditioners in every room! Open kitchen. Great closet space. Virtual doorman. Wired for Fios.

Laundry & additional Storage in Basement!

A stone's throw away from Sugarburg, Kings County Imperial, Union Pool, Hana Food, M Noodle Shop and everything else this central location has to offer.

STRICTLY NO PETS