Brooklyn, NY
47 Conselyea
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

47 Conselyea

47 Conselyea Street · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Conselyea Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

rent controlled
pool
air conditioning
doorman
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
doorman
pool
rent controlled
For a video tour go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn
This large rent stabilized 2-bedroom with generously sized living room is just 1 block away from the Lorimer L and G trains.
Brand new in-wall air conditioners in every room! Open kitchen. Great closet space. Virtual doorman. Wired for Fios.
Laundry & additional Storage in Basement!
A stone's throw away from Sugarburg, Kings County Imperial, Union Pool, Hana Food, M Noodle Shop and everything else this central location has to offer.
STRICTLY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Conselyea have any available units?
47 Conselyea has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Conselyea have?
Some of 47 Conselyea's amenities include rent controlled, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Conselyea currently offering any rent specials?
47 Conselyea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Conselyea pet-friendly?
No, 47 Conselyea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 47 Conselyea offer parking?
No, 47 Conselyea does not offer parking.
Does 47 Conselyea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Conselyea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Conselyea have a pool?
Yes, 47 Conselyea has a pool.
Does 47 Conselyea have accessible units?
No, 47 Conselyea does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Conselyea have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Conselyea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Conselyea have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Conselyea has units with air conditioning.
