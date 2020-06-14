465 4th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful North slope 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment located in a Prewar building on a quiet treelined block steps to Prospect Park.

This second floor Gem Features open kitchen with Granite counter top, beautiful Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including D/W and microwave.

The huge living room/dining room has a High ceiling, parquet floors, huge double layered windows which helps to keep the noise on the outside..

The Master bedroom accommodates queen or king size bed with his and hers double closet.



The other two bedrooms accommodate full-size beds and both have closet and over head storage.

There is a hallway closet off from one of the bathrooms perfect for storing towels and other extra bathroom essentials

There are two full bathrooms, the first bathroom has standing shower huge almost floor to ceiling window and a family size LG W/D in the same space and the second bathroom also with a large window has a soaking tub.



This apartment is ideal for anyone looking for a lot of space get your own storage space here and a separate area for bikes in the basement, all at no extra cost.

Get everything you need in one stop.



Located steps to Methodist hospital, Barnes and Noble, restaurants, Boutiques nearest school, steps to Prospect Park, the F& G trains and a short walk to Grand Army re and Green line trains.



Heat and hot water included here.

small pets allowed with Owners approval

Sign now for July 1st and PAY NO Fee!!

For more details contact the listing Agent....