Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

465 4th Street

465 4th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful North slope 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment located in a Prewar building on a quiet treelined block steps to Prospect Park.
This second floor Gem Features open kitchen with Granite counter top, beautiful Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances including D/W and microwave.
The huge living room/dining room has a High ceiling, parquet floors, huge double layered windows which helps to keep the noise on the outside..
The Master bedroom accommodates queen or king size bed with his and hers double closet.

The other two bedrooms accommodate full-size beds and both have closet and over head storage.
There is a hallway closet off from one of the bathrooms perfect for storing towels and other extra bathroom essentials
There are two full bathrooms, the first bathroom has standing shower huge almost floor to ceiling window and a family size LG W/D in the same space and the second bathroom also with a large window has a soaking tub.

This apartment is ideal for anyone looking for a lot of space get your own storage space here and a separate area for bikes in the basement, all at no extra cost.
Get everything you need in one stop.

Located steps to Methodist hospital, Barnes and Noble, restaurants, Boutiques nearest school, steps to Prospect Park, the F& G trains and a short walk to Grand Army re and Green line trains.

Heat and hot water included here.
small pets allowed with Owners approval
Sign now for July 1st and PAY NO Fee!!
For more details contact the listing Agent....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 4th Street have any available units?
465 4th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 4th Street have?
Some of 465 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 465 4th Street offer parking?
No, 465 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 465 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 4th Street have a pool?
No, 465 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 465 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
