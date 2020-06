Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just in!

Located just steps away from Prospect Park on a beautiful tree-lined block , this spacious two bedroom is perfect for shares, both rooms are on the opposite end of each other and can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Closets in each room, hardwood floors, lots of kitchen cabinet space , 7 large windows in the unit that flood the apartment with natural sunlight. Heat and hot water included, laundry in the building. Pets okay upon approval.