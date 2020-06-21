Amenities
New to the market! This three-bedroom condominium rental apartment is in a fabulous location. This unit is approx 1000SQF, fully restored, corner facing, and filled with plenty of light. It features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, lots of oversized windows, generous sized closets and bedrooms, gracious layout with a modern open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a designated storage area in the basement. 458 Lincoln Place is located with easy access to the best of Brooklyn - some of Brooklyn's most treasured cultural destinations including shops, restaurants, cafes, Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Garden, Prospect Park, and Grand Army Plaza Green Market are nearby. *This building is pet friendly. Steps away to subway stations - 0.15 miles to 2, 3 trains at Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, 0.16 miles to 2,3,4,5, S trains at Botanic Garden 0.16 miles