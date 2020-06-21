All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

458 Lincoln Place

458 Lincoln Pl · (646) 293-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 Lincoln Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New to the market! This three-bedroom condominium rental apartment is in a fabulous location. This unit is approx 1000SQF, fully restored, corner facing, and filled with plenty of light. It features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, lots of oversized windows, generous sized closets and bedrooms, gracious layout with a modern open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a designated storage area in the basement. 458 Lincoln Place is located with easy access to the best of Brooklyn - some of Brooklyn's most treasured cultural destinations including shops, restaurants, cafes, Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Garden, Prospect Park, and Grand Army Plaza Green Market are nearby. *This building is pet friendly. Steps away to subway stations - 0.15 miles to 2, 3 trains at Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, 0.16 miles to 2,3,4,5, S trains at Botanic Garden 0.16 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Lincoln Place have any available units?
458 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 458 Lincoln Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
458 Lincoln Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 Lincoln Place is pet friendly.
Does 458 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 458 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 458 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 Lincoln Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 458 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 458 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 458 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 Lincoln Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
