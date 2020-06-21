Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New to the market! This three-bedroom condominium rental apartment is in a fabulous location. This unit is approx 1000SQF, fully restored, corner facing, and filled with plenty of light. It features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, lots of oversized windows, generous sized closets and bedrooms, gracious layout with a modern open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Additionally, there is a designated storage area in the basement. 458 Lincoln Place is located with easy access to the best of Brooklyn - some of Brooklyn's most treasured cultural destinations including shops, restaurants, cafes, Brooklyn Museum, Botanic Garden, Prospect Park, and Grand Army Plaza Green Market are nearby. *This building is pet friendly. Steps away to subway stations - 0.15 miles to 2, 3 trains at Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, 0.16 miles to 2,3,4,5, S trains at Botanic Garden 0.16 miles