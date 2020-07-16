Amenities

This 3-bedroom 1.5 bath is a modern charm.



Upon entering this apartment, you are instantly met by the bright natural sunlight pouring in. The stunning living room has two beautifully exposed windows. The open face kitchen with dine on island is perfect for gatherings. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, marble countertops and dishwasher; hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Generous closet space. The long hallway leads you to three sun filled bedrooms with a closet that provides overhead storage, each bedroom large enough for a queen size bed.



457 Park Place is a short distance from the S at Park Place. 2, 3 line at Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, and the S 2 3 4 5 at Botanic Garden and at Franklin Ave. Not to mention the surrounding local restaurants, several grocery options, the bustling entertainment scene, on Washington Avenue; and just a short distance to Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Central Library.



Available immediately. No Pets. No Fee.