All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 457 Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
457 Park Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

457 Park Place

457 Park Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

457 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 3-bedroom 1.5 bath is a modern charm.

Upon entering this apartment, you are instantly met by the bright natural sunlight pouring in. The stunning living room has two beautifully exposed windows. The open face kitchen with dine on island is perfect for gatherings. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, marble countertops and dishwasher; hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Generous closet space. The long hallway leads you to three sun filled bedrooms with a closet that provides overhead storage, each bedroom large enough for a queen size bed.

457 Park Place is a short distance from the S at Park Place. 2, 3 line at Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum, and the S 2 3 4 5 at Botanic Garden and at Franklin Ave. Not to mention the surrounding local restaurants, several grocery options, the bustling entertainment scene, on Washington Avenue; and just a short distance to Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Central Library.

Available immediately. No Pets. No Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Park Place have any available units?
457 Park Place has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 457 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
457 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 457 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 457 Park Place offer parking?
No, 457 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 457 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Park Place have a pool?
No, 457 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 457 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 457 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 457 Park Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity