Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Bright, corner, cozy 2 Bedroom Gem in Prime Williamsburg With huge Private Terrace!

Apartment features well appointed kitchen, with two equally sized bedrooms with closets, large terrace, bathtub in and much more!

Just a few blocks to the Lorimer L/G trains and J trains

Close to major neighborhood hotspots, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Heat and hot water included.

Cats ok.

Sorry, no dogs.