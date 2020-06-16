All apartments in Brooklyn
45 Newel St

45 Newel Street · (347) 476-5357
Location

45 Newel Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
This incredible three bed, one and a half Bath in PRIME Greenpoint is truly a must see! The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, over sized windows that bring loads of natural light, modern style kitchen with stone countertops and Stainless steel appliances that also include a dishwasher. This truly one-of-a-kind apartment features loads of amenities! Such as an elevator, gym, shared roof deck, and backyard space! Only a few minutes walk from the Nassau Av G train! Amazing chance to live in a prime location in Greenpoint, just steps away from Williamsburg!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Newel St have any available units?
45 Newel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 45 Newel St have?
Some of 45 Newel St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Newel St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Newel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Newel St pet-friendly?
No, 45 Newel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 45 Newel St offer parking?
No, 45 Newel St does not offer parking.
Does 45 Newel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Newel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Newel St have a pool?
No, 45 Newel St does not have a pool.
Does 45 Newel St have accessible units?
No, 45 Newel St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Newel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Newel St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Newel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Newel St does not have units with air conditioning.
