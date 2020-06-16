45 Newel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

This incredible three bed, one and a half Bath in PRIME Greenpoint is truly a must see! The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, over sized windows that bring loads of natural light, modern style kitchen with stone countertops and Stainless steel appliances that also include a dishwasher. This truly one-of-a-kind apartment features loads of amenities! Such as an elevator, gym, shared roof deck, and backyard space! Only a few minutes walk from the Nassau Av G train! Amazing chance to live in a prime location in Greenpoint, just steps away from Williamsburg!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14449