Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

447 Meeker Avenue

447 Meeker Avenue · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

447 Meeker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern Highend 1 bedroom with your very own Private Patio! .

*Virtual tour and VR photos available upon request*

Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space, and cozy living space. the bedroom can fit a Queen size bed with a built-in closet
The building features a rooftop with an amazing view of the Manhattan skyline, laundry room.
Just a short distance to McCarren Park, plus access to the G/L trains, and a wide array of incredible shopping, bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Meeker Avenue have any available units?
447 Meeker Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 447 Meeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
447 Meeker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Meeker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue offer parking?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue have a pool?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Meeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Meeker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
