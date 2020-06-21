All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

445 77th Street

445 77th Street · (718) 208-1936
Location

445 77th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated Bay Ridge townhouse boasts an open dining room/living room floorplan, 3 bed/2baths, as well as a deck and backyard. Truly a home of your own, be the first to live in this brand new, out of the box duplex rental. Enter the open floor plan through the parlor level, boasting an over-sized living room, large dining area, and brand new kitchen including separate pantry, all new appliances and dishwasher. The Master en suite bedroom located on the top floor of this beautiful limestone townhouse is expansive and bright, fits king size furniture, and includes a large walk in closet. Washer/dryer within unit. Additional features include a newly built private deck and back yard perfect for lounging and enjoying your own beautiful oasis, especially during the beautiful summer and fall months ahead of us. Contact us for more information, click on our floor plan, and visit the link (on our web page) for a virtual rendering of the garden design. You don't want to miss this extraordinary townhouse rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 77th Street have any available units?
445 77th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 77th Street have?
Some of 445 77th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 445 77th Street offer parking?
No, 445 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 77th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 77th Street have a pool?
No, 445 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 445 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
