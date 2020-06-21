445 77th Street

Amenities

This newly renovated Bay Ridge townhouse boasts an open dining room/living room floorplan, 3 bed/2baths, as well as a deck and backyard. Truly a home of your own, be the first to live in this brand new, out of the box duplex rental. Enter the open floor plan through the parlor level, boasting an over-sized living room, large dining area, and brand new kitchen including separate pantry, all new appliances and dishwasher. The Master en suite bedroom located on the top floor of this beautiful limestone townhouse is expansive and bright, fits king size furniture, and includes a large walk in closet. Washer/dryer within unit. Additional features include a newly built private deck and back yard perfect for lounging and enjoying your own beautiful oasis, especially during the beautiful summer and fall months ahead of us. Contact us for more information, click on our floor plan, and visit the link (on our web page) for a virtual rendering of the garden design. You don't want to miss this extraordinary townhouse rental opportunity!