440 Senator Street

This gorgeous unit has been fully renovated just for you!!Second floor walk up.Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances and includes a dishwasher. Open living room plan with lots of light, two medium sized bedrooms and sleek modern bath with tub only ,also brand new! Each room has central A/C, hardwood floors, great closets and decorative molding.You will be one block away from R train, close to shops, restaurants, Owl's Head Park, great schools and short walk to Shore Road and NYC Ferry Service. Heat and hot water includedYou must have good financial and will submit a full application. Broker Fee dwnyc1428