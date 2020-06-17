All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 440 Senator Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
440 Senator Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

440 Senator Street

440 Senator Street · (347) 351-0577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

440 Senator Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous unit has been fully renovated just for you!!Second floor walk up.Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances and includes a dishwasher. Open living room plan with lots of light, two medium sized bedrooms and sleek modern bath with tub only ,also brand new! Each room has central A/C, hardwood floors, great closets and decorative molding.You will be one block away from R train, close to shops, restaurants, Owl's Head Park, great schools and short walk to Shore Road and NYC Ferry Service. Heat and hot water includedYou must have good financial and will submit a full application. Broker Fee dwnyc1428

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Senator Street have any available units?
440 Senator Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 440 Senator Street have?
Some of 440 Senator Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Senator Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 Senator Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Senator Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 Senator Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 440 Senator Street offer parking?
No, 440 Senator Street does not offer parking.
Does 440 Senator Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Senator Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Senator Street have a pool?
No, 440 Senator Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 Senator Street have accessible units?
No, 440 Senator Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Senator Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Senator Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Senator Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 Senator Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 440 Senator Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity