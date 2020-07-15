439 16th Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONDISHWASHEREXPOSED BRICK* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty servicesWelcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, open KITCHEN, and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this GLEAMING 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block around the corner from PROSPECT PARK. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.