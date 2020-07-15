All apartments in Brooklyn
439 16th Street
439 16th Street

Location

439 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONDISHWASHEREXPOSED BRICK* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty servicesWelcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, open KITCHEN, and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this GLEAMING 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block around the corner from PROSPECT PARK. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 16th Street have any available units?
439 16th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 439 16th Street have?
Some of 439 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 439 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 439 16th Street offer parking?
No, 439 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 439 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 16th Street have a pool?
No, 439 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 439 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
