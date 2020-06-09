All apartments in Brooklyn
438 7th Street

438 7th Street · (718) 613-2883
Location

438 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This bright and shining triplex apartment is the epitome of Brownstone living in the middle of Park Slope. Located on a beautiful tree-lined block and surrounded by the unity of architectural style, that brings a joy of discovery every day. There are only two residences in this totally renovated townhouse, each with a private entrance.

Summer Rental Available from May to September with possible extended lease..

The parlor floor has been carefully updated to preserve the original details and provide an open plan more suitable to contemporary living. The living room offers a leafy view the street and has a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room is open to a kitchen with marble countertops and high-end appliances. The unique wood cabinets are custom made. The dining room has direct access to a large deck with stairs leading down to a shared garden.

The second floor has two large bedrooms with ample closets and a new sparkling, fully tiled bathroom. Here too, there are decorative fireplace mantles and other original details and beautifully polished floors.

The third floor provides two more large bedrooms and a home office space. The largest room with two skylights is presently used as a library/entertainment space when not used as a bedroom. A full laundry has also installed on this floor. There is a full bath with a large claw-footed tub. Light pours in from all directions.

All the conveniences of urban living are only steps away with shopping on 7th and 5th Avenues. Restaurants, food markets, wine shops, a full range of services, and access to subways are minutes from your door step. It's easy to understand why Park Slope is consistently ranked as one of the best urban neighborhoods in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 7th Street have any available units?
438 7th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 438 7th Street have?
Some of 438 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
438 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 438 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 438 7th Street offer parking?
No, 438 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 438 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 7th Street have a pool?
No, 438 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 438 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 438 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 438 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
