438 7th Street

This bright and shining triplex apartment is the epitome of Brownstone living in the middle of Park Slope. Located on a beautiful tree-lined block and surrounded by the unity of architectural style, that brings a joy of discovery every day. There are only two residences in this totally renovated townhouse, each with a private entrance.



Summer Rental Available from May to September with possible extended lease..



The parlor floor has been carefully updated to preserve the original details and provide an open plan more suitable to contemporary living. The living room offers a leafy view the street and has a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room is open to a kitchen with marble countertops and high-end appliances. The unique wood cabinets are custom made. The dining room has direct access to a large deck with stairs leading down to a shared garden.



The second floor has two large bedrooms with ample closets and a new sparkling, fully tiled bathroom. Here too, there are decorative fireplace mantles and other original details and beautifully polished floors.



The third floor provides two more large bedrooms and a home office space. The largest room with two skylights is presently used as a library/entertainment space when not used as a bedroom. A full laundry has also installed on this floor. There is a full bath with a large claw-footed tub. Light pours in from all directions.



All the conveniences of urban living are only steps away with shopping on 7th and 5th Avenues. Restaurants, food markets, wine shops, a full range of services, and access to subways are minutes from your door step. It's easy to understand why Park Slope is consistently ranked as one of the best urban neighborhoods in the country.