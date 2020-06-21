433 7th Street

Amenities

This one bedroom is filled with sun! Recently renovated, this sweet one bedroom apartment has an open kitchen with hardwood floors, north and south facing windows and has an abundance of storage space. The bedroom is spacious and can easily fit a king size bed. There is a large entry way which can accommodate bicycles.



Located on the top floor of a 2 family house on a tree lined quintessential Park Slope block, this apartment is steps to all!



No pets please.,Great top floor of 2 family house with PRIVATE ENTRANCE and own stoop on beautiful Park Slope block.



Close to F, G & R trains.



Lots of light with 8 windows on 3 exposures.



Hard wood floors, newly renovated. Private large vestibule at lower floor. Closets. Cable/DirecTV ready.



Gas, heat and hot water included in rent.



One month and security deposit required.



No Pets