Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

433 7th Street

433 7th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This one bedroom is filled with sun! Recently renovated, this sweet one bedroom apartment has an open kitchen with hardwood floors, north and south facing windows and has an abundance of storage space. The bedroom is spacious and can easily fit a king size bed. There is a large entry way which can accommodate bicycles.

Located on the top floor of a 2 family house on a tree lined quintessential Park Slope block, this apartment is steps to all!

No pets please.,Great top floor of 2 family house with PRIVATE ENTRANCE and own stoop on beautiful Park Slope block.

Close to F, G & R trains.

Lots of light with 8 windows on 3 exposures.

Hard wood floors, newly renovated. Private large vestibule at lower floor. Closets. Cable/DirecTV ready.

Gas, heat and hot water included in rent.

One month and security deposit required.

No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 7th Street have any available units?
433 7th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 433 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 433 7th Street offer parking?
No, 433 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 7th Street have a pool?
No, 433 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
