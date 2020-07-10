430 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

No corners were cut in the construction of this clean, bright, and functional new space added to an original limestone at 430 St. Marks Avenue.



The open plan kitchen is bright and sunny via an oversized window facing south that lets in ample light. The 'L' shaped kitchen is equipped with GE Stainless Steel appliances, and the adjoins the dining area and living room. The central hallway has one large bathroom with a shower and tub and one-half bathroom. There is also a washer-dryer tucked away in a closet and a storage cupboard in the hallway. The three bedrooms are bright of similar size. Two bedrooms have large double glazed rotary open new windows, and the more central bedroom has a huge skylight.



Close to restaurants and bars such as B'RGN, Mayfield, Puerto Viejo, Chavela's, etc.



The apartment is close to the Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.



The Q B 4 5 and C trains are a ten-minute walk away.



Caring landlords upkeep and maintain the property. No pets no exceptions. Shares and guarantors permitted.