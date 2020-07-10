All apartments in Brooklyn
430 Saint Marks Avenue

430 Saint Marks Avenue · (347) 439-7006
Location

430 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No corners were cut in the construction of this clean, bright, and functional new space added to an original limestone at 430 St. Marks Avenue.

The open plan kitchen is bright and sunny via an oversized window facing south that lets in ample light. The 'L' shaped kitchen is equipped with GE Stainless Steel appliances, and the adjoins the dining area and living room. The central hallway has one large bathroom with a shower and tub and one-half bathroom. There is also a washer-dryer tucked away in a closet and a storage cupboard in the hallway. The three bedrooms are bright of similar size. Two bedrooms have large double glazed rotary open new windows, and the more central bedroom has a huge skylight.

Close to restaurants and bars such as B'RGN, Mayfield, Puerto Viejo, Chavela's, etc.

The apartment is close to the Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.

The Q B 4 5 and C trains are a ten-minute walk away.

Caring landlords upkeep and maintain the property. No pets no exceptions. Shares and guarantors permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
430 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 430 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Saint Marks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Saint Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
