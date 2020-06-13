All apartments in Brooklyn
43 Underhill Avenue
43 Underhill Avenue

43 Underhill Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Amazing 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Heights. This great Prospect Heights home accepts pets (On approval). .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. B,Q,2,3,5,F,S,C and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Heights apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
43 Underhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 43 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 43 Underhill Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43 Underhill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 43 Underhill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
