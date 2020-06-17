All apartments in Brooklyn
43 Powers Street

43 Powers Street · (646) 753-2902
Location

43 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Bright, airy one bedroom with ample outdoor space available now in the heart of Williamsburg. This gorgeous space is flooded with sunlight on all sides and features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. The open kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, while the windowed bathroom has a large soaking tub. Have a green thumb? The sprawling backyard includes a common garden for growing vegetables, as well as a grill and a common shed for additional storage. All this plus an on-call Super and complimentary laundry in the basement, what more could you need?

- Queen-Sized Bedroom
- Den/Dining Area/Additional Storage
- Great natural light
- Open Kitchen w/ dishwasher
- Laundry in Basement
- On-call super

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Powers Street have any available units?
43 Powers Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Powers Street have?
Some of 43 Powers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 43 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 43 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 43 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
