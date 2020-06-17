43 Powers Street

Amenities

Central Williamsburg location, a 5 minute walk to the G and L trains. 10 minutes to the J and M trains!,Bright, airy one bedroom with ample outdoor space available now in the heart of Williamsburg. This gorgeous space is flooded with sunlight on all sides and features hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. The open kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, while the windowed bathroom has a large soaking tub. Have a green thumb? The sprawling backyard includes a common garden for growing vegetables, as well as a grill and a common shed for additional storage. All this plus an on-call Super and complimentary laundry in the basement, what more could you need?