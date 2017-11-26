43 DAHILL Road

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Apartment Available Now: Welcome home to your beautiful, sunny, large convertible 1 with french-door separate bedroom in lovely two-story building in Kensington! With hardwood floors throughout, this apartment has a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave and an island that separates the kitchen from the open living area. Your bedroom has a great closet, as does your entry hallway, and there are ceiling fans in both the bedroom and living room. One block away from F/G subway and buses, huge supermarket and 24 hour laundromat, and two blocks away from all the shops on Church and Ft Hamilton avenues!