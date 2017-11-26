All apartments in Brooklyn
43 DAHILL Road
43 DAHILL Road

43 Dahill Road · (718) 499-3700
Location

43 Dahill Road, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Apartment Available Now: Welcome home to your beautiful, sunny, large convertible 1 with french-door separate bedroom in lovely two-story building in Kensington! With hardwood floors throughout, this apartment has a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave and an island that separates the kitchen from the open living area. Your bedroom has a great closet, as does your entry hallway, and there are ceiling fans in both the bedroom and living room. One block away from F/G subway and buses, huge supermarket and 24 hour laundromat, and two blocks away from all the shops on Church and Ft Hamilton avenues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 DAHILL Road have any available units?
43 DAHILL Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 DAHILL Road have?
Some of 43 DAHILL Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 DAHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
43 DAHILL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 DAHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 43 DAHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 43 DAHILL Road offer parking?
No, 43 DAHILL Road does not offer parking.
Does 43 DAHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 DAHILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 DAHILL Road have a pool?
No, 43 DAHILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 43 DAHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 43 DAHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 43 DAHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 DAHILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 DAHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 DAHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
